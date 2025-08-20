What Happens If An Earthquake Strikes While You're Flying? The Plane Isn't The Problem

Most of Earth's seismic activity comes and goes without most people even realizing it. However, certain events are so forceful that their effects can be felt from thousands of miles away. You can even check if there was just an earthquake near you, should you suspect some odd ground vibrations. But fortunately, if you're aboard an aircraft, you won't be directly subject to any of the violent shaking produced during an earthquake.

However, a seismic event can still create a potentially dangerous situation for planes in the air, as massive power outages can occur on the ground. Not only can a region's electrical infrastructure be crippled by the initial earthquake event, but roads (which are essential for repair crews to access and repair the damage) can become impassible. In addition, there could also be subsequent fires that break out and aftershocks, creating a challenging situation on the ground.

One USAF pilot, Ron Wagner, recounted a harrowing experience he had on Quora, which was also posted on Forbes. Wagner relayed that he had positioned his aircraft toward the runway for an evening landing when everything suddenly went black. With no visual cues, Wagner began trying to reach the tower, but noticed the connection between his craft and the ground was lost. For a few moments, he debated about his next actions, but was suddenly interrupted by communication from the airport notifying him they had just suffered a major earthquake.