Why Do Cars In Europe Have Flashing Brake Lights?

Getting behind the wheel in Europe can be a jarring experience for many American drivers. For one, drivers in England and some other countries don't drive on the right side of the road. There is also an abundance of roundabouts and traffic cameras compared to the U.S. Additionally, there are subtle differences in the cars themselves. In Europe, for example, brake lights don't just illuminate — they flash.

Remember that tail lights and brake lights are not the same thing. Brake lights are lit when drivers apply pressure to the brake pedal, while tail lights activate when you turn on your headlights to show other drivers where you are on the road. In the U.S., you could say brake lights "flash" on and off as you tap your brake pedal, but in Europe you will spot a rapid flashing mode that is clearly different.

That's because many European cars come with something called adaptive or dynamic brake lights. These automatically turn on when a driver is going above 50 kilometers per hour, or about 31 mph, and brakes suddenly. Once activated, the brake lights will flash rapidly instead of displaying a solid red glow. These flashing lights are meant to grab the attention of the person driving behind you in order to avoid rear-end collisions.