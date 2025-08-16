Tail Lights And Brake Lights Are Not The Same Thing - Here's The Difference

While it's easy to see what the headlights at the front of our cars do, the same isn't necessarily true for lights at the rear. But we're not talking about brake lights. Put simply, tail lights, which are separate, let drivers behind you know where your vehicle is. Meanwhile, brake lights let drivers know when you brake. These are not the same thing: brake lights come on whenever the brake pedal is pushed down, while tail lights come on and stay on with the headlights.

The two tail lights on either side of your car (or one, on a motorcycle) provide a steady, non-flashing red beams that show your vehicle's position on the road. These are required for driving at night, or whenever visibility is poor. On some vehicles, the headlights and tail lights come on automatically in low light — for example, when entering a tunnel. Some newer vehicles have daytime running lights at the front, but DRLs do not turn on your headlights or tail lights.

Brake lights are actuated by a switch at the brake pedal. These rear lights should only come on during braking, much more brightly than tail lights. Both tail lights and brake lights may be in the same housing, even sharing the same LEDs or bulbs. On older cars, the brake light and tail light filaments are typically in the same bulb, with two contacts on its base: one for the lower-wattage tail light filament, and for the one higher-wattage brake light filament.