This Vietnam Star Was One Of America's Last Propeller-Driven Fighter Planes

By the time the Vietnam War escalated in the 1960s, the U.S. military had already embraced jet-powered combat aircraft. However, one piston-engine plane still earned a place in combat: the Douglas A-1 Skyraider. It was one of the most notable aircraft to fly in the Vietnam War. First developed in the 1940s, the Skyraider was designed as a carrier-based attack aircraft for the U.S. Navy. While jets offered speed, the Skyraider brought something else to the table: endurance and heavy payload capacity.

Powered by a Wright R-3350 Duplex-Cyclone radial engine, the A-1 could stay over the battlefield for hours, loitering far longer than most jets of its time. This made it ideal for close air support and rescue escort missions in Vietnam, where slow, persistent coverage was often more valuable than raw speed. The Skyraider could carry a mix of bombs, rockets, gun pods, and machine guns, giving it the versatility to strike ground targets or defend search-and-rescue helicopters.

Although it looked outdated next to the sleek fighters of the era, the Skyraider became a favorite among pilots and troops on the ground. It proved that piston-driven combat aircraft still had a role even in the Jet Age, especially in low-speed, high-endurance missions where jets struggled.