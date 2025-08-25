How Many B-29 Superfortresses Are Still Flying Today?

When it comes to the military aircraft that have shaped world history, there may be no single airplane model with a greater impact than the Boeing B-29 Superfortress. The B-29 didn't just push the Allies to victory through a relentless strategic bombing campaign over Japan in August of 1945 the Superfortress ushered in a frightening new era of warfare as the aircraft that dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In that sense, the B-29 simultaneously ended one chapter of American history and began another. The atomic bombings soon pushed the Japanese into unconditional surrender, thus ending the bloodiest war in history, while also demonstrating the power of America's newly developed nuclear arsenal to the Soviet Union for the Cold War that followed.

80 years after the end of World War II, just two B-29s are still flying. Both of them are based in the United States, where they actively tour the country as air show performers and living displays of aviation history.