Who Makes The Engines Used In Chinese Fighter Jets?

While recent years have seen more information about the Chinese military become common knowledge, there is no denying that a lot is still unknown about its military might. Most recognize one of the most heavily armed tanks in the world, the Type 99 tank, and its Shenyang J-35A fighter jet, whose multirole capabilities pit it against the U.S.'s very own F-35 Lightning II. But not many can tell you who makes most of the country's military vehicles or where they are manufactured. Even fewer people know who makes China's military vehicle parts, such as engines for its fighter jets.

As one of the world's oldest countries, China has had time to establish itself as a leader in innovation. Many of its sectors, from transportation to technology, demonstrate what the country can achieve. So, it's only right that it would join the likes of the U.S. when it comes to developing jet propulsion systems for its military, which the country does through the Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC).

The AECC is state-owned, meaning the Chinese government is essentially responsible for manufacturing and servicing engines for its military. This is unlike in the U.S., where aerospace companies, such as Pratt & Whitney are responsible for outfitting the F-22 Raptor and F-35, take on the role of providing engines for the country's fighter jets.