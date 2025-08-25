Bentley Flying Spur Vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost: How The Two Ultra-Luxury Sedans Stack Up

The Bentley Flying Spur and the Rolls-Royce Ghost are from two brands owned by German automakers. While Bentley is owned by Volkswagen, Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW. Nevertheless, both brands produce these vehicles in the UK and tout their British heritage to their well-heeled customers.

Let's start with exterior dimensions. The Bentley Flying Spur, starting at $276,450 MSRP plus destination fee, rides on a 125.8-inch wheelbase and is 209.3 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, and 58.0 inches high. The trunk capacity is 12 cubic feet, and curb weight is 5,850 pounds. The Rolls-Royce Ghost, starting at $357,750 MSRP plus destination fee, has a wheelbase of 129.7 inches and is 218.8 inches long, 77.9 inches wide, and 61.9 inches high. The trunk has 18 cubic feet of space, and it weighs 5,500 pounds. Ghost comes out ahead on wheelbase, length, height, and trunk space, weighing slightly less. Our first drive of the Ghost found it polishing near-perfection.

Next comes performance. The Bentley Flying Spur Speed was tested by Car and Driver, with its 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid system producing 771 horsepower sent to all four wheels. The 0-60 mph run takes 3.1 seconds, with 0-100 mph happening in 7.3, with a top speed of 177 mph. Car and Driver also tested the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, with its 6.7-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine producing 591 horsepower to all wheels. The Ghost took 4.2 seconds to hit 60 mph and 10.3 seconds to get to 100 mph, while top speed is 155 mph. The performance crown goes to the Bentley Flying Spur.