What Is The Most Difficult Triumph Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Say

Triumph is a renowned British motorcycle company that was founded in 1902 in Coventry, England. The U.K.-based bike maker is known for having a catalogue of some of the best adventure, cruiser, and roadster motorcycles on the planet. Some of its popular offerings include the Triumph Bonneville Bobber and Rocket 3 — bikes that can be quite challenging to ride, especially for beginners.

That's not to say that Triumph doesn't offer beginner-friendly motorycles. But like any competitive vehicle manufacturer, some models are developed with experienced owners in mind, and might have a bit of a learning curve for new riders. Among Triumph's lineup, enthusiasts often consider the Rocket 3 the most difficult to ride.

The Rocket 3 is a power cruiser motorcycle that features a 2,458 cc in-line three engine, which also doubles up as the world's largest production motorcycle engine. This engine delivers massive amounts of horsepower and torque, rated at 179.5 hp at 7,000 RPM and 166 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 RPM. The Triumph Rocket 3 is by no means your average cruiser, and as such, can be a little intimidating to ride, especially at low speeds and in tight corners.