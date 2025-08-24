Why NASCAR Race Cars Have Stickers For Headlights

NASCAR runs on a variety of different tracks, from massive superspeedways at Daytona and Talladega to road tracks that incorporate right turns. No matter what track they are on, though, NASCAR races are always either held during the day, or on tracks that are illuminated by bright lights at night. As a result, headlights are not necessary.

In the earlier days, when NASCAR stock cars had bodies like production cars, the headlight assemblies were simply removed and blocked off. As the race cars became both more aero-focused in the '80s (and farther removed from production cars), the headlight slots were eventually done away with all together. At one point, NASCAR race cars had no visual headlight shapes of any type. By the late 1990s, however, the headlight stickers were implemented to help give the cars more of a visual connection to the road cars they were representing.

In recent years, however, NASCAR has adopted new rules that require cars participating in the Cup Series to have functioning brake lights in the rear. With more road courses added to the schedule, NASCAR now also offers a wet-weather tire that's used during certain road course races that happen with inclement weather. NASCAR vehicles also have windshield wipers that were installed to make driving in the rain safer.