Yes, NASCAR Has Windshield Wipers (But Here's Why They're Not Only Used In The Rain)

While historically NASCAR was known as a showcase between the best each automaker could bring to race day, these days the sport more closely resembles a spec racing series. That means each car on the grid features near-identical bodywork, engines, transmissions, and so on, with only highly-specific alterations allowed according to the rule book. These rules continue evolving, with modern stock cars now featuring actual headlights and a functioning windshield wiper, although it's often not used for its named purpose. But if you have a wiper that doesn't wipe the windshield, why is it there? The short answer is that a NASCAR racing car's windshield wiper sometimes acts as an aerodynamic device. Teams orient the wiper arm in a specific way and build it to attain a specific air disturbance pattern, sculpting the path the air takes as it streams over the car's roof.

It's actually a relatively common practice in various racing series to place a single wiper vertically; this minimizes the how much of the car's surface is exposed to wind. In other words, it's not vertical because it's sculpting the air, instead this position provides the least amount of air resistance. NASCAR takes a complex approach, utilizing the windshield wiper as an additional tool to redirect air where teams want it. These subtle changes make minuscule differences in lap times, but when everyone's using essentially the same car those fractions of seconds quickly add up. Having the right setup can make or break a race, and paying attention to these granular details is what distinguishes a good setup from a great one.

