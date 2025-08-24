The Ryobi Expand-It Attachment That Makes It Easy To Get Debris Out Of Artificial Turf
Rather than buying a collection of standalone tools, Ryobi's Expand-It attachment system offers buyers the opportunity to run a variety of tool attachments from a single power head. As well as typical home landscaping tools — such as hedge trimmers, blowers, and brush cutters — the Expand-It line also offers a few more unusual attachments. One of those more unusual offerings is the Expand-It Sweeper Attachment, which features a rotating mass of nylon bristles to sweep debris from paving, lawns, and artificial turf.
It has a 15-inch clearing width and packs an integrated debris guard to minimize the amount of debris that gets kicked backwards while the tool is in action. Think of it as being just as versatile as a manual broom, but without the considerable physical effort that traditionally comes with long sweeping jobs. It's potentially a very useful addition to any home landscaper's tool collection, but it isn't cheap.
The attachment itself retails for $179, and owners will also need a suitable power head. The brand sells a compatible 40V power head kit with a battery and charger for $169. However, the attachment can also fit power heads from a variety of other brands, including Craftsman, Toro, Kobalt, and Hart. Even if you already have a compatible power head, the sweeper attachment is no small investment, but it's one that's potentially worthwhile for anyone who's looking to use Expand-It attachments to supercharge their home tool kit.
The Expand-It system also features other useful attachments
Alongside the sweeper attachment, Ryobi's Expand-It line also features a range of other tools and accessories to make home landscaping tasks easier. One of the most similar attachments to the sweeper is the rubber broom, which retails for $199 and can tackle heavier debris. Much like the sweeper, it can be used on a variety of surfaces to remove dirt or mulch, including on artificial turf.
Another attachment worth considering is the Ryobi Expand-It edger attachment, which costs $99 and offers a convenient way to keep lawn edges looking as neat as possible. It's compatible with the same power heads as other products in the Expand-It system, and like those other products, it's backed by a three-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Of course, if you only have artificial turf, then an edger won't be much use. However, if your yard features a mix of both turf types, then the Expand-It attachment range is a great way to keep both real and artificial turf looking summer-ready.