The Ryobi Expand-It Attachment That Makes It Easy To Get Debris Out Of Artificial Turf

Rather than buying a collection of standalone tools, Ryobi's Expand-It attachment system offers buyers the opportunity to run a variety of tool attachments from a single power head. As well as typical home landscaping tools — such as hedge trimmers, blowers, and brush cutters — the Expand-It line also offers a few more unusual attachments. One of those more unusual offerings is the Expand-It Sweeper Attachment, which features a rotating mass of nylon bristles to sweep debris from paving, lawns, and artificial turf.

It has a 15-inch clearing width and packs an integrated debris guard to minimize the amount of debris that gets kicked backwards while the tool is in action. Think of it as being just as versatile as a manual broom, but without the considerable physical effort that traditionally comes with long sweeping jobs. It's potentially a very useful addition to any home landscaper's tool collection, but it isn't cheap.

The attachment itself retails for $179, and owners will also need a suitable power head. The brand sells a compatible 40V power head kit with a battery and charger for $169. However, the attachment can also fit power heads from a variety of other brands, including Craftsman, Toro, Kobalt, and Hart. Even if you already have a compatible power head, the sweeper attachment is no small investment, but it's one that's potentially worthwhile for anyone who's looking to use Expand-It attachments to supercharge their home tool kit.