How Does Ryobi's Edger Attachment Work, And How Much Does It Cost?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a few power tools out there that you're going to want to have at the ready when it comes time to whip your lawn into shape. A reliable push lawn mower and string trimmer will both be near the top of the list, but you might also want to consider getting your hands on a quality edger. This is a tool that's designed to help you trim the edges of your lawn in order to create clean boundaries between the turf and hardscape areas, such as paver stones, driveways, and sidewalks. This gets rid of that pesky overgrowth that the mower can't hit without damaging its blades and carves them out much more cleanly than a string trimmer.
One product in particular that you might have had your eye on is the Ryobi Expand-It Universal Straight Shaft Edger Attachment. This is different from many other edgers because it isn't a dedicated tool. The Edger Attachment is designed to work as a swappable part that can be substituted for multiple different tools that all derive power from the motor attached to a separately purchased power head. Those who are thinking about picking one of these up might want to know a bit more about how the attachment works, what kind of power heads it can attach to, and how much it will cost to get one for their yard.
How does the Ryobi Expand-It Universal Edger Attachment work?
There are a few things you might want to know about how this Ryobi edger works before you buy. The edger attachment has an 8-inch hardened steel double-sided blade that attaches to a rotary tool on the end of the attachment with a spindle lock, orienting the blade perpendicular to the ground. This attachment method is designed to make it easy to swap out when the blade gets dull or damaged. The edger has an adjustable depth that you can set anywhere from a ½ inch to 2 ¼ inches, allowing you to determine for yourself how deep you would like it to cut into the turf. This assembly is covered by an open guard that prevents dirt, clippings, and other debris from building up while also keeping the operator safe from kickback. There is a removable guide wheel on the back that can be used to keep the edger even while rolling it along concrete. The kit also includes a holding pin and hanger cap.
As mentioned above, this attachment is only designed to work when it is connected to a separately purchased power head. The company states that "The Ryobi Expand-It 8-inch Edger Attachment is compatible with most gas and cordless attachment capable systems," though it doesn't specifically list all compatible models from other brands. Ryobi itself sells several of these powerheads, however, and Home Depot specifically lists the RY40ST01, RY40HPST01, P20220, and RY40250 as compatible models.
How much does the Ryobi Expand-It Universal Edger Attachment cost?
Now that you know about what the Ryobi Expand-It Universal Edger Attachment is and how it works, you might also want to learn a bit more about where you can get it and how much it costs. Ryobi itself sells this attachment on its website for the base MSRP of $99.00. Since Ryobi is a Home Depot-affiliated brand, it probably won't come as much of a surprise to learn its online and brick-and-morter stores both sell the attachment at this same price. Another option is to get the attachment on Amazon, though this might not be the best way to go. The online retailer currently has the attachment listed for $119.98, marking a significant increase in price. On top of that, you're taking a sizable risk when you buy Ryobi tools and batteries on Amazon since they won't come with the manufacturer's warranty.
Of course, you'll also need a power head if you don't already own one, which is its own, separate purchase. Those who only want the power head can get a 40V Expand-It Cordless Battery Attachment Capable Powerhead Kit for $149.00. That said, if you want to be able to use this tool as a string trimmer as well, you can get the 40V battery-powered 15-inch Expand-It Cordless Attachment Capable String Trimmer Kit that includes that same 4.0Ah One+ battery and charger, as well as the string trimmer attachment for just $159.00. Alternatively, you can get a gas-powered model. The 25cc 2-Stroke Attachment Capable Full Crank Curved Shaft String Trimmer is currently available for $169.00.