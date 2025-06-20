How Does Ryobi's Edger Attachment Work, And How Much Does It Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a few power tools out there that you're going to want to have at the ready when it comes time to whip your lawn into shape. A reliable push lawn mower and string trimmer will both be near the top of the list, but you might also want to consider getting your hands on a quality edger. This is a tool that's designed to help you trim the edges of your lawn in order to create clean boundaries between the turf and hardscape areas, such as paver stones, driveways, and sidewalks. This gets rid of that pesky overgrowth that the mower can't hit without damaging its blades and carves them out much more cleanly than a string trimmer.

One product in particular that you might have had your eye on is the Ryobi Expand-It Universal Straight Shaft Edger Attachment. This is different from many other edgers because it isn't a dedicated tool. The Edger Attachment is designed to work as a swappable part that can be substituted for multiple different tools that all derive power from the motor attached to a separately purchased power head. Those who are thinking about picking one of these up might want to know a bit more about how the attachment works, what kind of power heads it can attach to, and how much it will cost to get one for their yard.