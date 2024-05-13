Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi Edgers Before You Buy

Ryobi edgers, as well as string trimmers, come in four different power choices. Starting with the most traditional, there are three gas-powered string trimmer options. The most expensive is a 4-cycle at $249, which comes with more moving parts and will likely require a bit more maintenance than its counterpart 2-cycle options. Another typical option is a 10 Amp electric string trimmer, which requires you to use an extension cord plugged into your home or a reliable power source like a Ryobi generator.

If you want to invest in Ryobi's battery line, you can find two different options — the 18V ONE+ and the 40V. The 18V ONE+ line has a string trimmer/edger combo tool and an edger-only tool. The 40V line has a stick edger and a separate string trimmer tool. However, there is a nifty edger kit available that makes edging on curbs much easier due to an adjustable rear wheel that can be set down lower than the other wheels. However, if need be, you can adjust the wheel to match the other wheels and use it on flat ground as well.

Additionally, a couple of different edger options come in Ryobi's Expand-It line, which uses a 40V Attachment Power Head. This allows you to purchase several necessary yard tools which can be switched out to use the same motor. It's all part of Ryobi's innovative process for its power tools.