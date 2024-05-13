Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi Edgers Before You Buy
Yard maintenance can be a strenuous chore, especially if you don't have the right tools for it. Luckily, Techtronic Industries is a world leader when it comes to outdoor power equipment. At your local Home Depot, you'll find several of these tools that you'll want for your next yard project, many of which can be found with a Ryobi name on it.
Ryobi has several tools to use to make yard work a breeze. This includes its edgers. However, when you look at Ryobi's website for edgers, there are nearly too many to choose from, especially since some of them come as a combo or with different power requirements. So, what's the difference between all of them, and which one would work best for your yard? Keep in mind that some of the tools mentioned below are technically labeled as string trimmers, but they can still be used as edgers if done correctly.
Ryobi's variety of power options
Ryobi edgers, as well as string trimmers, come in four different power choices. Starting with the most traditional, there are three gas-powered string trimmer options. The most expensive is a 4-cycle at $249, which comes with more moving parts and will likely require a bit more maintenance than its counterpart 2-cycle options. Another typical option is a 10 Amp electric string trimmer, which requires you to use an extension cord plugged into your home or a reliable power source like a Ryobi generator.
If you want to invest in Ryobi's battery line, you can find two different options — the 18V ONE+ and the 40V. The 18V ONE+ line has a string trimmer/edger combo tool and an edger-only tool. The 40V line has a stick edger and a separate string trimmer tool. However, there is a nifty edger kit available that makes edging on curbs much easier due to an adjustable rear wheel that can be set down lower than the other wheels. However, if need be, you can adjust the wheel to match the other wheels and use it on flat ground as well.
Additionally, a couple of different edger options come in Ryobi's Expand-It line, which uses a 40V Attachment Power Head. This allows you to purchase several necessary yard tools which can be switched out to use the same motor. It's all part of Ryobi's innovative process for its power tools.
How to know which Ryobi edger to buy
Firstly, do you already own a Ryobi battery line? Some reasons for committing to a battery line are to save money and have multiple tools that run off the same power source. If you have 40V batteries lined up in your home garage, it won't make much sense to buy an 18V ONE+ edger since you'd have to buy the kit for a new battery. On the other hand, you may just be looking for an edger for your small yard without having any future plans to buy any Ryobi power tools. In that case, purchasing a string trimmer/edger combo that runs off gas or shore power may be a better suit for you. You'll get two tools for the price of one and not have to worry about charging a battery before every use.
If you plan to go the battery route, you'll also want to consider the motor options — brushed and brushless. A brushed motor is a fairly simple design that is both less sensitive to harsh conditions and usually a more inexpensive option. However, it's not nearly as efficient as a brushless motor because the battery tends to drain quicker on a cordless tool. Additionally, they usually require more maintenance than a brushless motor. On the other hand, a brushless motor is more expensive to purchase and repair. However, they tend to last longer and don't create friction, which won't reduce the torque of your power tool. In the end, it's all based on your needs and how you'll use the tool.