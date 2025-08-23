While Super Alexa Mode doesn't offer anything that will make your life easier, it will definitely make you smile if you are a fan of old-school Konami games. Back in 1986, "Gradius" Head Developer Kazuhisa Hashimoto created a code that would allow gamers to start the game with every available upgrade — but this was supposed to just be for developers to test. While it was never intended for players, the code was never removed. Some clever gamers figured out the code and rather enjoyed the concept of having all-powerful ships.

Konami added the iconic button string to other NES titles, including "Contra," where entering the code would give players 30 extra lives (a relief for such a challenging game). The Konami code has even been carried into modern-day consoles, including games like "Dead by Daylight." It's now been in over 100 video games since Hashimoto's lucky mistake.

Alexa has a few other video game-related easter eggs, even if you weren't around for '80s gaming. You can say things like "Alexa, all your base are belong to us," or "Alexa, do a barrel roll," or even ask it to self-destruct. Don't worry, your Alexa won't actually do it. It's just one of many ways that Alexa has been using AI to get even more impressive over the years.