Why Don't Most Modern Games Have Cheat Codes Anymore?
Most gamers remember the excitement of discovering a cheat code in a game back in the 1990s and early 2000s, entering in a wild string of controls that would make you invincible, get extra abilities, or become insanely rich. Cheat codes could unlock mini-games and hidden characters. While games have become more complex with better visuals and more immersive stories, a lot of gamers still miss those early days of discovering game-altering cheats. While no game developers have officially discussed the decision to remove cheat codes in modern titles, gamers have some theories as to why the cheat code era has disappeared.
In the 1990s, the internet was not the expansive wealth of knowledge at your fingertips that it is today. You couldn't go to Google and type "Elden Ring cheat code to make you a god" back in the day. Instead, you had to happen across it with experimentation, word-of-mouth, or by finding it hidden within a game guide or manual. There was a sense of excitement at coming across something that felt forbidden, like you had discovered something special. Now, video games no longer even have manuals, and cheat codes are no longer something that can be kept a guarded secret, thanks to the endless gaming forums online.
The internet has killed cheat code culture
The internet is the biggest reason why cheat codes are no longer part of gaming culture. Not only is the magic of discovering a hidden cheat code obsolete, but many games are not built to handle cheat codes. Many modern games have found success with online play, and cheat codes would tarnish their integrity. Game developers have been very focused on stamping out cheaters over the past few years, continuously creating anti-cheat programs and implementing in-game ways to catch those using hacks that make online games unfair. With this being a continued issue for many games and the community on high alert regarding cheating, adding cheat codes to the mix doesn't align with new initiatives.
But what about single-player games? The culture surrounding single-player games has also evolved, with a greater emphasis on achievements and rewards. Most gamers these days are more focused on unlocking hidden achievements and completing tough challenges, which is no longer very admirable if you've done it by using cheats. Most modern games have done away with cheat codes in favor of these secret challenges, but those that still want to add a new element to the game can use mods found online rather than cheat codes hidden in manuals. There are websites dedicated to mods for popular games like "Baldur's Gate," "Stardew Valley," and "The Witcher," giving you new costumes, abilities, and improved graphics. With all these mods at your fingertips right online, cheat codes are no longer worth digging around for.
Modern games that are keeping cheat codes alive
If you still want to relive that feeling of finding and using cheat codes, luckily, there are some games that still embrace this lost aspect of the gaming experience. For players who miss God Mode in games like "Doom," there are similar cheats in "Ark: Survival Evolved." Despite being an online survival game, Ark has hidden cheats that let players fly and become invincible. For a single-player experience with cheat codes, "Red Dead Redemption" has cheats that unlock infinite ammo and better aim in this massive open world. "Fallout: New Vegas" is another open world with cheats, including the tantalizing God Mode.
For a more old-school cheat code experience, "Sonic Mania" lets players unlock Chaos Emeralds, moves, and infinite lives by playing sounds in a specific order in the Sound Test part of the level menu. More iconic cheats are found in "Sims 4," allowing more impatient players to get unlimited money and instantly meet all their Sims' needs. "Grand Theft Auto 5" also has plenty of cheats that hark back to the glory days of cheat codes in the popular franchise. However, using the cheat codes will disable achievements and trophies — this is the case with most modern games, so you'll need to choose which experience you're after.