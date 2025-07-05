Why Don't Most Modern Games Have Cheat Codes Anymore?

Most gamers remember the excitement of discovering a cheat code in a game back in the 1990s and early 2000s, entering in a wild string of controls that would make you invincible, get extra abilities, or become insanely rich. Cheat codes could unlock mini-games and hidden characters. While games have become more complex with better visuals and more immersive stories, a lot of gamers still miss those early days of discovering game-altering cheats. While no game developers have officially discussed the decision to remove cheat codes in modern titles, gamers have some theories as to why the cheat code era has disappeared.

In the 1990s, the internet was not the expansive wealth of knowledge at your fingertips that it is today. You couldn't go to Google and type "Elden Ring cheat code to make you a god" back in the day. Instead, you had to happen across it with experimentation, word-of-mouth, or by finding it hidden within a game guide or manual. There was a sense of excitement at coming across something that felt forbidden, like you had discovered something special. Now, video games no longer even have manuals, and cheat codes are no longer something that can be kept a guarded secret, thanks to the endless gaming forums online.