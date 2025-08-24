Is The 3.0 Duramax Diesel Engine Made By Isuzu?

General Motors has enjoyed many collaborations, but for diesel heads, the most iconic and industry-shaping was with Isuzu. At the turn of the new millennium, the two companies partnered together to release the legendary 6.6-liter V8 engine that pioneered the Duramax brand. Ever since, the name Duramax has been almost synonymous with Isuzu engineering. This history-shifting collaboration has, over the years, left many diesel enthusiasts assuming that every one of these engines slapped under the hood of the Chevrolet or GMC still runs hot with Isuzu DNA.

However, the truth is, not all Duramax engine generations come from the same family tree. A perfect example is the 3-liter Duramax. It's a turbocharged in-line six diesel engine that featured in many of GM's lines up, both for Chevy and GMC SUVs and trucks. It came in the Silverado, Sierra, and even the Tahoe. The 3-liter Duramax featured a cast aluminum block and head, high-pressure common-rail fuel injection, Variable Geometry turbocharger, and was paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The result was 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque (305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque on newer models). The 3-liter Duramax is often, innocently, mistaken for an Isuzu engine — it's not. If anything, it is purely the product of General Motors' engineering developed in Michigan. This might be a little confusing if you are just getting to know Duramax engines, and to get a clearer picture, we need to look back into the history of the GM-Isuzu collaboration.