Who Makes Isuzu Diesel Engines & Are They Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say

Isuzu diesel engines have a reputation for being reliable, durable, and fuel-efficient, with a long service life. They power a wide range of vehicles, including diesel generators, commercial trucks, and rugged SUVs. These diesel engines are developed by Isuzu Motors Limited, a Japanese automobile company with a long history of diesel engine production.

Isuzu hasn't been active in the United States passenger car market since 2009, after its partnership with General Motors ended. But we remember it for being an early entrant to the sports utility vehicle party, paving the way for modern SUVs with a lineup that included the Isuzu Amigo, Ascender, Trooper, Rodeo, Axiom, and Vehicross. Still, while it ended its partnership with GM for mid-sized trucks, it continues to collaborate on commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty trucks based on the N-Series Isuzu trucks.

Isuzu diesel engines are generally regarded as reliable, particularly those running on medium-duty and commercial trucks. They are known for their durability and long service life, often exceeding 300,000 miles with good maintenance. "The engines are insanely reliable, so long as you change the timing belt. They have an iron block and an iron head. I'm a few thousand miles away from 800,000 miles, and I get 40 to 50 MPG," an Isuzu 4FB1 diesel engine owner confessed in a popular diesel forum.