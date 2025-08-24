What Happened To The BowFlex Workout Machine?

A startup project, Peloton, sought to be the more interactive and social option for home workouts. While you could get a good full-body workout with a BowFlex home gym, it was predominantly a solo experience, whereas Peloton connected you to real-time training classes with others also working to get into shape. By 2016, fitness enthusiasts were able to attend as many real-time or on-demand classes as they wanted for a monthly subscription.

This subscription model enabled Peloton to not only sell exercise hardware (which was a one-time purchase), but also have customers regularly paying for exercise classes. While BowFlex was selling workout equipment, its interaction with the customer ended there until 2019, when the JRNY (Journey) app was launched. Recognizing the company's business model may be outdated, BowFlex released its own version of subscription-based training programs to compete with Peloton.

JRNY is less expensive for full access at $19.99 per month or $149 per year, versus $35 per month with Peloton+. However, recently Peloton has expanded its app offerings, with other training options (no exercise bike required) for just $16.99 per month. In addition, several other platforms have gained popularity, incorporating a social component into fitness apps for those who hate working out alone. Unfortunately for BowFlex, Peloton is still widely considered the best in terms of digital content, which likely was another factor that contributed to its decline, leading to bankruptcy.