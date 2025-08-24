Are Douglas Tires From Walmart Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Priced between $50 and $120 per tire, Douglas Tires are among the most affordable retail options available. Douglas Tires are owned by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, are made in the U.S., and cost nearly half as much as their premium Goodyear siblings. This raises the question of whether Douglas tires from Walmart are any good. Here's what users have to say.

In general, the reactions are mixed, yet many people praise Douglas tires for being consistent and able to offer a safe driving experience for up to 60k miles. They also state that for general commuter cars, Douglas tires are fine as long as you don't push the car. On the other hand, some people were less convinced, saying that Douglas tires are flimsy, prone to belt separations, rapid tread wear, and are generally less durable compared to more premium offerings.

All in all, Douglas Tires are a solid choice for those on a tight budget and those who are looking for a regular city-friendly commuter tire. They're designed to provide a more practical, cost-effective solution rather than superior performance, and for that application, they are sufficient.