5 Other Top-Rated Harbor Freight Tools You Can Find For Under $10
As well as offering tempting deals on power tools, Harbor Freight also sells a wide range of hand tools with equally attractive prices. Most are a little cheaper than the equivalent hand tools from leading brands, but they're still more than capable to serve most DIYers' needs. We've already looked at some of Harbor Freight's cheapest tools under $10, many of which come highly recommended by their buyers and have great user reviews from satisfied customers. However, Harbor Freight is a big store that offers more cheap tools than could fit on a single list.
Once again, we've trawled through the retailer's expansive range to whittle down a new selection of top-rated sub-$10 tools, excluding items that didn't have at least 1,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher. These tools might come in useful for all kinds of buyers, from occasional DIYers to keen home improvement enthusiasts. Every tool here can be bought online from Harbor Freight's website, and most can be found in one of the retailer's stores as well, although it's always worth checking stock levels before you head to your local store.
Pittsburgh 24 Inch I-Beam Level
The Pittsburgh 24 Inch I-Beam Level is a basic but essential tool for all kinds of DIY jobs. Whether you need to make sure that wall-mounted picture frames are perfectly balanced or need help assembling furniture and outdoor structures, keeping a level on hand is a good idea. Many big brands offer their own levels, but few are as cheap as Pittsburgh's version. The only reason this tool can be just $7.99 is because it's from one of Harbor Freight's in-house brands, and the highly positive reviews from owners should reassure buyers that the cheap price doesn't mean a compromise on quality.
At the time of writing, the level has an average rating of 4.7 stars out of five from around 1,100 reviews. For their money, buyers get a tool with three bubble vials filled with the distinctive green liquid found in almost all levels. Those vials are contained in a single-piece aluminum bar that's finished in bright yellow. The tool is accented with plastic end caps for extra durability, which should prevent chips and scratches from accumulating on the level's edges during use.
Pittsburgh 25 Feet QuikFind Tape Measure
No matter how many of those small tools you own, it's easy to lose track of a tape measure, meaning that it's never a bad idea to pick up a spare. That's especially true when the spare retails for just $4.99, like the Pittsburgh 25 Feet QuikFind Tape Measure. The simple tool gets solid reviews from owners, with an average of 4.7 out of five stars from over 7,700 reviews as of this writing.
This Pittsburgh tape measure is lightweight, coming in at less than a pound, but should be decently durable, thanks to its protective casing. It sports markings in 1/16, 1/8, and one inch increments, as well as for each foot. The tool can be locked using the thumb trigger, as you'd expect from something like this. According to users, the tool is quite durable, but even if that wasn't the case, the lifetime warranty that backs it should seal the deal for anyone still unsure.
Gordon Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife
Keeping a backup utility knife in your toolbox or bag is a good idea if you often find yourself needing one, since this is another small tool that is easy to lose. And if you're only going to use it as a spare, there's no need to overpay for it. The Gordon Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife costs $6.99 and comes with a safe folding mechanism. When it's not in use, the blade folds to tuck inside the handle, preventing any accidents when it's being transported. Like any knife, its blade will inevitably dull after a period of use, but swapping between blades is straightforward thanks to the tool's quick-change mechanism. Other than that, this knife is as basic as they come.
Harbor Freight customers left a lot of positive reviews about this knife, and there are over 3,900 of them. Across all of them, the tool boasts a commendable rating of 4.7 stars, with reviewers most commonly praising its value for money, quality of construction, and ease of use. However, the knife comes with a warranty that's stingier than some of Harbor Freight's other hand tools, with the retailer only guaranteeing it from defects for 90 days.
Pittsburgh 8 Inch Flat File
A file is another basic tool that most DIYers will already have lying around, but for less than $5, the Pittsburgh 8 Inch Flat File might still be worth picking up. As a file, it will help remove imperfections from a variety of woods and metals, and being made from high carbon steel, it will likely last for a long time. With a tool as simple as this, little things like grip comfort can make all the difference as to whether the tool is worth buying or not. The Pittsburgh file ticks that box, too, thanks to its cushioned PVC handle.
Harbor Freight's army of online reviewers aren't always easy to please, but the Pittsburgh file has received their seal of approval. At the time of writing, it has received around 1,100 reviews on the retailer's website, reaching an average of 4.7 stars across them. This kind of consistently positive feedback is enough to make even some of the best hand tool brands envious.
Pittsburgh 36-Piece SAE and Metric Long-Reach Hex Key Set
Hex keys are one of those tools that most people probably won't think about until they need them and realize that they can't find them. To ensure that you don't accidentally become one of those people, it might be worth buying a backup set like the Pittsburgh 36-Piece SAE and Metric Long-Reach Hex Key Set. The set includes most common key sizes and retails for just $8.99. It boasts exceptionally positive reviews from buyers, with an average rating of 4.8 stars from around 2,400 reviews.
The set covers both metric and SAE sizes and includes a handy organizer to make sure it's always easy to find the hex key you need. Some call them hex keys, while others call them Allen wrenches; No matter what you call this set, it's a good deal. Each key is made from chrome-vanadium steel, which means it should prove durable over the long run. Even if there is an issue, the set is covered by a lifetime warranty against defects.