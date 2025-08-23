Stanley 65-Pc Homeowner's Tool Kit: Here's Everything That's Included
With origins tracing back to 1843, Stanley is one of the oldest names in the American tool game. In the almost 200 years since Frederick Stanley began selling his wares from a small shop in New Britain, Connecticut, tools bearing his name have been used by worksite pros and DIYers alike to build and help keep homes, offices, garages, and all structures in between in tip-top shape.
These days, the Stanley name is prominently featured as part of the Stanley Black & Decker group, which counts a whopping 13 major tool brands among its holdings. Even after the B&D merger, Stanley has continued to manufacture tough, reliable hand tools and power tools for folks who don't have a lot of money to spend on such items. The brand has even taken to assembling full sets of tools for those looking to bolster their home repair tool options.
That includes a 65-piece Homeowner's Kit fit with everything from a Stanley-branded claw hammer to a large set of hex keys. There are 16 hex keys, to be precise, with 8 being Metric and 8 being SAE. Along with those items, the kit also includes thirty 1/4" specialty bits, eight 1/4" sockets, one 16' tape measure, one 18mm snap-off knife, one 1/4" bit holder, and one 1/4" round ratchet head. There's also a spinner head in the blow-molded carry case, as well as a torpedo level, a 6" long nose, 6" split joint pliers, and both a Phillips head and flat head screwdriver.
Here's where you can buy the Stanley tool kit and what it will cost you
The 65-piece Homeowner's set from Stanley covers most of the must-have tools you need in any starter's kit. That fact may be reflected in the kit's user rating on the Stanley site, with the set earning 4.7 stars out of five from real-world owners. If you're wondering where you can actually purchase the set, Stanley is selling it through a couple of major retailers
For those looking for online options, Stanley's 65-piece Homeowner's Tool Kit is available through Walmart and also ranks as one of the DIY essentials from The Home Depot. The kit may also be available from second-tier retailers such as MSC, Max Tool, Zoro.com, and Acme Tools. Those interested in picking up the kit from a more local source than the World Wide Web will be interested to know that it may be in stock at some brick-and-mortar outlets operated by Walmart and The Home Depot. Per the kit's product page on Stanley's website, it may also be available from smaller hardware stores in your area, which you can confirm via the Find Locally tab on the Buy Now page.
You may also be able to find the kit through third-party Amazon sellers, though the current lowest price of $68.99 may be a little higher than other outlets. For instance, the kit is now listed at $54.89 through Walmart and $56.41 via The Home Depot. However, the lowest online price is a $54.00 through Max Tool.