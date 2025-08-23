Stanley 65-Pc Homeowner's Tool Kit: Here's Everything That's Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With origins tracing back to 1843, Stanley is one of the oldest names in the American tool game. In the almost 200 years since Frederick Stanley began selling his wares from a small shop in New Britain, Connecticut, tools bearing his name have been used by worksite pros and DIYers alike to build and help keep homes, offices, garages, and all structures in between in tip-top shape.

These days, the Stanley name is prominently featured as part of the Stanley Black & Decker group, which counts a whopping 13 major tool brands among its holdings. Even after the B&D merger, Stanley has continued to manufacture tough, reliable hand tools and power tools for folks who don't have a lot of money to spend on such items. The brand has even taken to assembling full sets of tools for those looking to bolster their home repair tool options.

That includes a 65-piece Homeowner's Kit fit with everything from a Stanley-branded claw hammer to a large set of hex keys. There are 16 hex keys, to be precise, with 8 being Metric and 8 being SAE. Along with those items, the kit also includes thirty 1/4" specialty bits, eight 1/4" sockets, one 16' tape measure, one 18mm snap-off knife, one 1/4" bit holder, and one 1/4" round ratchet head. There's also a spinner head in the blow-molded carry case, as well as a torpedo level, a 6" long nose, 6" split joint pliers, and both a Phillips head and flat head screwdriver.