5 Of The Best-Sounding Honda Motorcycles Ever Built

There's something particularly engaging about the sounds produced by motorcycles. When a car sounds good, it does so through the insulating materials of windows and body panels. Or, maybe, you roll the windows down and bury your foot in the loud pedal before rolling towards the horizon. But when a motorcycle sounds good, it raises the pulse of the rider and everyone else nearby with just the flick of a wrist. There are no metal panels between you and the sound, no insulating fabrics or closed windows. Twist the throttle on a bike with an evocative mechanical soundtrack and the response is immediate. Pops, bangs, whirs, and growls are all right there, just inches from your ears.

Honda is one of the world's longest-lasting and most prodigious motorcycle manufacturers, producing machines in just about every shape and size imaginable over the years. And in that long history of bike building, it has made some utterly unique bikes with amazing audio signatures all its own. Whether those sounds come through stock exhaust pipes or with a bit of aftermarket assistance, there are plenty of Hondas that can be counted among the best-sounding bikes ever. Here are some of the best-sounding Honda motorcycles of all time.