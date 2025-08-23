Why Did The 4Runner Abandon Its Toyota Hilux Roots?

The Toyota 4Runner has had an eventful journey since debuting in 1984. It was originally developed as a Hilux-based compact SUV and remained directly related to the pickup truck throughout its first and second generations. Following the introduction of the third-gen model for the 1996 model year, it stopped using the Hilux platform altogether and moved to the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado platform. But why exactly did the 4Runner stray so far from its roots?

Toyota made the decision to move the 4Runner away from the Hilux platform because it wanted to reposition it as a higher-end model with a focus on comfort. As such, the off-road-going 4Runner had a more luxurious interior and boasted an imposing presence. It also delivered refined on-road comportment thanks in part to features such as coil spring suspension and rack-and-pinion steering, which reduced steering effort and increased control and responsiveness, making it popular with consumers who previously would have favored something else.

Although fate led it in an entirely different direction from the utilitarian Toyota Hilux, the third-generation 4Runner still had some commonalities with yet another pickup truck: the first-gen Toyota Tacoma that debuted in 1995. The suburban SUV borrowed its 2.7-liter inline-four and 3.4-liter V6 engines from the then-fresh Tacoma truck. The 2.7L 3RZ-FE was good for 150 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque, while the 3.4L 5VZ-FE V6, now widely seen by buyers as the best 4Runner engine ever, generated 183 hp and 217 lb-ft.