What Kind Of Bird Is On Oklahoma License Plates?

The current Texas license plate is simple black lettering on a white background with a lone star in the top-left corner. This has been the standard plate since 2012, and it is incredibly boring. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a state like Oklahoma has opted to have a bit more pizzazz in what gets placed on the back bumpers of its vehicles, as it's one of the states that doesn't require a front license plate. After all, why can't something that is required by law also have some kind of aesthetic appeal? The standard Oklahoma license plate that was first introduced in 2016 is an example of how you can design a plate that seems simple but really pops. It features a sky blue background, and stretched across the plate is the silhouette in white of a bird. Specifically, a scissor-tailed flycatcher.

The reason for this bird's inclusion on the Oklahoma license plate is rather simple — the scissor-tailed flycatcher is the official state bird of Oklahoma. It was designated as such all the way back in 1951, and the reason is twofold. First, it is native to Oklahoma, as well as other states like Texas and New Mexico in the American southwest. Second, the major push for it to be the state bird came from wildlife supporters and garden clubs because of the scissor-tailed flycatcher's appetite to feast on harmful insects. While this is a wonderful symbol to represent the state, Oklahoma actually changed its license plate design recently, and the scissor-tailed flycatcher has been removed from it.