What Kind Of Bird Is On Oklahoma License Plates?
The current Texas license plate is simple black lettering on a white background with a lone star in the top-left corner. This has been the standard plate since 2012, and it is incredibly boring. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a state like Oklahoma has opted to have a bit more pizzazz in what gets placed on the back bumpers of its vehicles, as it's one of the states that doesn't require a front license plate. After all, why can't something that is required by law also have some kind of aesthetic appeal? The standard Oklahoma license plate that was first introduced in 2016 is an example of how you can design a plate that seems simple but really pops. It features a sky blue background, and stretched across the plate is the silhouette in white of a bird. Specifically, a scissor-tailed flycatcher.
The reason for this bird's inclusion on the Oklahoma license plate is rather simple — the scissor-tailed flycatcher is the official state bird of Oklahoma. It was designated as such all the way back in 1951, and the reason is twofold. First, it is native to Oklahoma, as well as other states like Texas and New Mexico in the American southwest. Second, the major push for it to be the state bird came from wildlife supporters and garden clubs because of the scissor-tailed flycatcher's appetite to feast on harmful insects. While this is a wonderful symbol to represent the state, Oklahoma actually changed its license plate design recently, and the scissor-tailed flycatcher has been removed from it.
The scissor-tailed flycatcher has flown away
In August 2024, Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell announced that the Oklahoma license plate would be getting an entirely new design, known as the "Iconic" plate. The sky blue would be replaced with a bold red background, and along the bottom of the plate would be blue silhouettes of various icons of Oklahoma, including a windmill, a buffalo, and a Route 66 road sign. The middle on the plate features a large star with the number 46 inside of it, commemorating when Oklahoma became the 46th state back in 1907. Notably absent from this new license plate is the scissor-tailed flycatcher. There is still a small bird in the bottom-left corner, but it has the silhouette of something closer to an eagle than the Oklahoma state bird. This new plate went into effect in September 2024.
However, if you still prefer the previous design with the scissor-tailed flycatcher silhouette, you are not out of luck. Oklahoma has many different license plate designs for people to choose from, be they to celebrate one's military service or a particular Oklahoma university. The state also allows you to have that previous plate design, but you can only get it if you drive an antique or classic car. If you are getting a new plate for a vehicle that was manufactured at least 25 years ago, you can choose the old design and pay the $25.65 registration fee for one year or $93.65 for 10 years. It's nice to know the scissor-tailed flycatcher isn't completely dead for Oklahoma license plates, and if you still have one, it may be worth quite a bit of money one day.