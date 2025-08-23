Where Are Beta Motorcycles Made And Who Owns The Brand

Founded in 1905, Beta Motorcycles builds its bikes at its Rignano sull'Arno factory near Florence, Italy. The company was originally named Società Giuseppe Bianchi and started off building bicycles by hand. A shift in the Italian transport market in the late 1940s inspired a change, prompting Beta's transition to building motorcycles by fitting engines to its bicycles. The brand is still family owned and operated and runs a medium-sized manufacturing plant where workers run organized, quality-controlled lines that check parts, test engines, and verify final assembly.

Each Beta motorcycle is also handmade in certain areas with the use of modern equipment. At the factory, a new bike rolls off the line about every 7 to 11 minutes. The brand focuses on off-road models, including trials, enduro, motocross, and dual-sport bikes, which have been its primary objective for over 50 years. The Bianchi family continues to run the day-to-day operations, maintaining the vision and direction of the brand.