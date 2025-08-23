An F-15 Passenger Accidentally Triggered A 'Zero-Zero' Ejection On The Runway - Here's What That Means

The F-15 Eagle is one of the United States' best fighters and has proven itself in combat many times since being introduced in 1974. The F-15 is widely regarded as one of the best fighter jets in history, having achieved 104 aerial dogfighting kills and no losses, though some have been destroyed in accidents or taken out by ground-based air defense. Still, it's an impressive fighter jet, and one that anyone enthusiastic about America's air power would love to fly.

While piloting the F-15 Eagle is beyond the reach of most individuals, it is possible to ride in one. The F-15 has many variants, and some, like the F-15D and E, have two seats. The pilot sits in one and flies the plane while the weapon systems officer takes care of the aircraft's ordnance. That second seat isn't needed to fly an F-15, so it's not uncommon for some lucky folks to get to go on a ride-along.

These usually happen without incident, but in August 2025, the unthinkable happened when a passenger accidentally ejected from an F-15 on the runway. This is known as a zero-zero ejection. Ejecting at any time is dangerous, as there's a literal rocket attached to the seat, but it's even riskier for an untrained individual. Fortunately, there were no injuries because the ejection seat functioned as designed by safely ejecting the passenger while at zero airspeed and zero altitude, hence the name zero-zero.