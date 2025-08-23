Hyundai GM Collaboration: What We Know About The 5 New Vehicles Being Developed

It's common for automakers to collaborate in order to share expertise and keep development costs as low as possible, with GM in particular having a long history of collaboration. Its joint venture with Toyota, NUMMI, was responsible for turning around the fortunes of the Fremont Assembly plant and producing some of the most reliable GM-badged vehicles of the era. More recently, GM and Honda's ongoing EV tie-up sees both automakers sharing their best ideas in a bid to reduce the cost of electric vehicles.

In August 2025, GM announced another collaboration, this time with South Korean automaker Hyundai. The two companies will co-develop five new vehicles, four for the Central and South American market and one for the North American market. Together, it's expected that these vehicles will sell around 800,000 units per year once production fully ramps up.

The sole model designed for North America will be an electric commercial van, which will be manufactured in the U.S., although neither company has decided on a location. According to GM, production is expected to begin in 2028. These Hyundai-GM collaboration vehicles will have different styling inside and out between the two brands, but will use a shared platform.