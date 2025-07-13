Are Kia And Hyundai Cars Made In The Same Factory?

The situation behind Hyundai and Kia's manufacturing processes is complicated. While Hyundai owns Kia and the two generally share the vehicle platforms that their cars, SUVs, and other vehicles are based on, most of the actual production takes place in dedicated factories that are devoted to the production of either Kia or Hyundai vehicles. Most Kia factories produce only Kia vehicles, and most Hyundai factories produce only Hyundai vehicles.

This is true of the two companies' Korean factories in their home country. Kias are produced in the Hwasung, Gwangju, Sohari, and Seosan plants, while Hyundais are made at Ulsan, Asan, and Jeonju. This practice extends to the U.S., where Kia has a plant in Georgia and Hyundai builds theirs in Alabama. In Europe, Kia makes their cars in Slovakia, while Hyundai makes theirs in the Czech Republic. Both have factories in India, with Kia's located in Anantapur and Hyundai's two near Chennai.

In China, Kia has three joint-venture factories in Yancheng. Hyundai previously had five factories in China, one in Chongqing, three in Beijing, and one in Changzhou, but has had to sell the Chongqing plant and one in Beijing to counter a drastic sales drop caused by a diplomatic controversy between the Chinese and Korean governments. Another factor is the growth of inexpensive Chinese-made New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) flooding the Chinese market, so here's an explanation of why Chinese cars are so cheap. In other markets, only Kia has a factory in Mexico, while only Hyundai has plants in Turkey, Brazil, Singapore, and Indonesia.