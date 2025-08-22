Marine One: What Makes The Presidential Helicopter So Special?

Marine One, much like the similarly named Air Force One (which has some amazing features of its own), is operated by Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1), a specialized unit that has flown the president since 1957. Whether it's the VH-3D Sea King or the VH-60N White Hawk, the bird is built for one purpose: getting the Commander-in-Chief from point A to point B in the shortest time possible and in maximum security and comfort.

Depending on the model, Marine One fits between 11 and 14 people. The VH-3D seats 14, while the smaller VH-60N carries 11. There's also a bathroom on board, basic refreshments like water and snacks, and even boxes of official presidential M&Ms. The new VH-92s were designed to replace the older models, though their rollout has been hit-or-miss due to practical issues, like scorching the White House lawn on landing.

It's most often seen lifting off from the White House South Lawn for the short hop to Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One is stationed. This flight takes just minutes compared to the longer, more vulnerable journey by motorcade through city streets. It's also used to reach Camp David in Maryland or other local destinations where a helicopter offers a faster and more secure route. Whether operating in Washington, D.C., or overseas, the aircraft must always be ready for its no-fail mission: safely transporting the president with the highest level of security possible.