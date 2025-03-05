How Is The Presidential Limo Transported? (And No, Air Force One Doesn't Carry It)

The president of the United States takes Air Force One when he needs to fly across the U.S or internationally. For parades and shorter trips, the president rides in a Chevy Kodiak made to look like a Cadillac XT6limousine. This limo is affectionately referred to as "The Beast," and is "the most technologically advanced protection vehicle in the world" according the Secret Service. When the president needs to travel by air across the U.S. or to another country, the United States Air Force transports the limo along with some of its decoys — there are at least two in existence — ahead of the president's arrival.

Before the Secret Service started using the Air Force's planes like the C-5M Super Galaxy to transport the motorcade, it would simply drive vehicles to their various destinations. However, the wear and tear that accrued was a problem, so the Secret Service started using railroad horse cars to transport the Presidential motorcade in 1944. These cars could fit four vehicles and had plenty of room for spare tires and other equipment. To get the presidential motorcade overseas, military transport ships were used.

The Air Force didn't take on this task until the mid '60s, and uses some of the world's most powerful military transport planes to move the presidential limo long distances. Secret Service arrives for any visit a week before the president, allowing the agency plenty of time to prepare safety protocols. They ensure planned routes are safe for the president and his limo to traverse.

