What Is The Top Speed Of The Marine One Presidential Helicopter?

There are, no doubt, quite a few perks that come with being the president of the United States. However, the job also requires hard work, long hours, and a near-constant state of travel, with the POTUS regularly riding around town in a fully secure, and wildly decked out limousine dubbed "The Beast," or taking to the air by either plane or helicopter. Those airborne vessels each have their own call signs, with the president's flying fortress of a plane going by Air Force One. The presidential helicopters are typically referred to as Marine One since the Marine Corps took over all presidential helicopter duties in 1976.

Advertisement

The presidential crafts have, naturally, seen significant upgrades in years since, with the Sikorsky VH-3A and VH-3D serving as Marine One over the ensuing decades. These days a customized fleet of Sikorsky VH-92s have largely taken over Marine One duties. Those vehicles were adapted from the Lockheed S-92 and boast a top speed of 165 knots, or about 190 mph.

There is one stipulation to that call sign, as the Marine One name is applied to any Marine aircraft that is transporting the president on any given day. The call sign is, however, most commonly bestowed upon those state-of-the-art choppers frequently seen taking off from the South Lawn of the White House. The 23 chopper fleet comes at a cost of $5 billion, and yes, they deliver more than speed to their occupants.

Advertisement