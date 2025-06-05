What Is The Top Speed Of The Marine One Presidential Helicopter?
There are, no doubt, quite a few perks that come with being the president of the United States. However, the job also requires hard work, long hours, and a near-constant state of travel, with the POTUS regularly riding around town in a fully secure, and wildly decked out limousine dubbed "The Beast," or taking to the air by either plane or helicopter. Those airborne vessels each have their own call signs, with the president's flying fortress of a plane going by Air Force One. The presidential helicopters are typically referred to as Marine One since the Marine Corps took over all presidential helicopter duties in 1976.
The presidential crafts have, naturally, seen significant upgrades in years since, with the Sikorsky VH-3A and VH-3D serving as Marine One over the ensuing decades. These days a customized fleet of Sikorsky VH-92s have largely taken over Marine One duties. Those vehicles were adapted from the Lockheed S-92 and boast a top speed of 165 knots, or about 190 mph.
There is one stipulation to that call sign, as the Marine One name is applied to any Marine aircraft that is transporting the president on any given day. The call sign is, however, most commonly bestowed upon those state-of-the-art choppers frequently seen taking off from the South Lawn of the White House. The 23 chopper fleet comes at a cost of $5 billion, and yes, they deliver more than speed to their occupants.
Marine One transports POTUS in style and safety
Airspeed is, however, a vital aspect of any high-flying mode of transportation for the president of the United States. The nation's leader might need to reach his destination quickly. In a crisis, the aircraft might even need the speed to evade enemy contact. Speed is far from the only defense boasted by the current fleet of Marine One helicopters, with the VH-92s also being outfitted with armor and several defense countermeasures. They also come with many other safety measures, each of which is meant to help keep the chopper airborne or protect passengers in the event of an emergency.
One final twist to the protection of Marine One is that the helicopter almost always flies in twos, with one of the craft serving as a decoy to the one actually flying the POTUS. As is famously the case with Air Force One jets, Marine One choppers are also designed to deliver a level of low-key luxury to its important inhabitants. While they may not look it, the helicopters are large enough to accommodate about 10 passengers per trip. Yes, the crafts also have an on-board bathroom should the need arise mid-flight.
The cabin of Marine One is fully soundproofed too, allowing occupants to speak in a normal tone as they relax in leather seats and enjoy other amenities. As for seating, the POTUS, rightfully, gets a captain's chair in the cabin, which, at 20 feet in length, 6 feet 7 inches wide, and 6 in height , is spacious, to say the least.