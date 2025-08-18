You Can Get Two DeWalt Tools For The Price Of One At Lowe's: Here's How
Shopping for new power tools can be a bit depressing at times, if only because reliable devices bearing the brand of the world's biggest tool manufacturers can be incredibly expensive in retail environments. That being the case, budget-minded shoppers would be wise to keep their eyes peeled for any sort of sale or rebate program that might help them acquire top-notch gear at palatable prices. If you count yourself in that lot, you'll want to hit up Lowe's as soon as you can, as the big box home improvement retailer is currently running a deal that essentially gives you a DeWalt device free of charge.
Okay, that may not entirely be the case. But at the moment, Lowe's is including several DeWalt devices in a buy-one-get-one-free program that also includes select items from Bosch, Metabo HPT, Klein, and Kobalt. But with 18 selections on the block fronting the DeWalt name, the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand is clearly the star of the buy-one-get-one show for Lowe's, which includes any number of devices that may be deemed must-haves by pro workers and DIYers alike.
If you're interested in heading to Lowe's to participate in DeWalt's buy-one-get-one offer, you should know the clock is ticking on the deal. As of this writing, the sale is slated to end on October 15, 2025.
Here's a few of the DeWalt tools included in the two-for-one deal
Apart from the timer counting down the days, hours, and seconds until the DeWalt buy-one-get-one-free deal ends, it's worth noting that quantities for what's included in the deal may also be limited. We should also make clear that the deal is not a grab-bag sort of setup for consumers, as Lowe's has pre-selected certain items to be packaged together.
That brings us to the DeWalt power tools and devices that are included in the buy-one-get-one sale, which range from a cordless rotary tool to a job site-ready Bluetooth radio. In the case of the former, the 20V XR cutter is listed at $199 through the Lowe's online storefront, and comes with a free 5Ah 20V battery, which is nice as the tool itself does not include one. As it stands, the cutter is not the only device in which a Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery is the "get one free" part of the deal for the bulk of the other DeWalt tools listed, including a 20V cordless circular saw, a cordless 3/8" ratchet, a 4 1/2" angle grinder, a 7 1/4" version, and the aforementioned Bluetooth radio.
Some of DeWalt's heavy-duty cutting tools are also listed in the buy-one-get-one options. Among those sometimes notably pricier items is a corded 12-in Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw, a solid choice for cutting wood and PVC that comes not with a free Lithium-Ion battery, but with an Aluminum adjustable miter saw stand.