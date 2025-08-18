You Can Get Two DeWalt Tools For The Price Of One At Lowe's: Here's How

Shopping for new power tools can be a bit depressing at times, if only because reliable devices bearing the brand of the world's biggest tool manufacturers can be incredibly expensive in retail environments. That being the case, budget-minded shoppers would be wise to keep their eyes peeled for any sort of sale or rebate program that might help them acquire top-notch gear at palatable prices. If you count yourself in that lot, you'll want to hit up Lowe's as soon as you can, as the big box home improvement retailer is currently running a deal that essentially gives you a DeWalt device free of charge.

Okay, that may not entirely be the case. But at the moment, Lowe's is including several DeWalt devices in a buy-one-get-one-free program that also includes select items from Bosch, Metabo HPT, Klein, and Kobalt. But with 18 selections on the block fronting the DeWalt name, the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand is clearly the star of the buy-one-get-one show for Lowe's, which includes any number of devices that may be deemed must-haves by pro workers and DIYers alike.

If you're interested in heading to Lowe's to participate in DeWalt's buy-one-get-one offer, you should know the clock is ticking on the deal. As of this writing, the sale is slated to end on October 15, 2025.