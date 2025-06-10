What Is The Difference Between DeWalt's Chop Saw And Miter Saw?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The terms 'Chop Saw' and 'Miter Saw' are often used interchangeably, but this isn't quite correct. It's like calling a pencil a pen; it's easy to see the confusion, as both have a very similar design and serve a similar, though not identical, function. Both a chop saw and a miter saw are composed of radial saws that are mounted on a hinged arm and might even be able to perform many of the same tasks in a similar fashion. But as much as these two saws might look alike, they're actually two distinct power tools with several differences in their function, design, and intended use that set them apart.

Advertisement

DeWalt has a long-standing reputation as one of the best power tool brands on the market, and the company has both of these types of products available as part of its current line-up. But you'll probably want to know a bit more about what separates them before you run out and get one for your workshop, though, such as the differences in their function, what kinds of jobs each of them is better suited for, what models are available, and how much each of these models costs.