How Much HP Does Harley-Davidson's Screamin' Eagle Stage IV Performance Crate Engine Have?

There's a big debate among motorsports aficionados on displacement and power, and the Screamin' Eagle 135 engine makes a great case study for the old motoring saying, "there's no replacement for displacement." At 135 cubic inches (2,212cc), this is the largest displacement street-use crate engine out of Harley-Davidson. It's nearly 25% larger than the base Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine, producing 28% more torque and 41% more horsepower than the production Milwaukee-Eight 117.

If you are going to make the most powerful engine for a respected motor company like Harley-Davidson, it'll need to ride like it belongs on a race team. As such, the Screamin' Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate engine is designed to run with a wide-open throttle, hitting those high RPMs. This crate engine shares some go-fast high-performance goodies with its 131ci sibling, such as Screamin' Eagle Extreme CNC-ported cylinder heads for airflow and combustion efficiency, high-performance cam bearings and tappets, SE (Screamin' Eagle) 517 high-lift camshaft, and 10.7:1 high-compression forged pistons. Add that to a 68mm throttle body and a high-flow intake combo, and it makes a lot of sense why this engine is able to achieve tons of power.

With these high-performance bits, the Screamin' Eagle 135 engine makes 28% more torque than its predecessor. While it's designed to pack enough heat for the track, this Harley-Davidson crate engine is tuned for the streets. In fact, it is 49-state legal, meaning hog enthusiasts can enjoy big power while still meeting emissions compliance.