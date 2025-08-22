Here's Why Your Google Password Manager Is Not Autofilling

According to a survey by NordPass in 2024, the average person uses over 200 passwords between their personal and business-related accounts. Just imagine having to memorize all those complex combinations of numbers and letters off the top of your head. It's easy to forget them if you don't have a system in place. Thankfully, password managers now exist, and one of the most popular ones out there is operated by Google.

You can use Google Password Manager on Android, iOS, and desktops — and it's free for anyone with a Google account. As useful as it is, the Google Password Manager isn't without its issues. In some cases, you might find that it has stopped autofilling your login forms. If Google Password Manager doesn't autofill when you're trying to sign into a website, it's most likely just disabled. Or it might be malfunctioning due to a temporary bug or corrupted data. Here's how to turn it on and fix the autofill issue.