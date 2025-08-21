Which Country Has The Most Nuclear Bunkers?

Right after the dust of WWII settled, a new threat to world peace emerged when ideological differences between the U.S. and Russia led to the Cold War. The threat of nuclear war during this conflict led nations to build nuclear bunkers for their populace. By 1965, the United States had built 200,000. That's a substantial number, but this is well short of the 370,000 that Switzerland has built — more than any other country in the world.

Located in the heart of Europe, Switzerland has adopted a formal position of neutrality since 1815, a position again recognized in modern times by the League of Nations in 1920. Switzerland abstained from participating in both World Wars and remains a neutral country to this day; however, this neutrality does not mean the nation is unprepared. It has a standing army ready to defend its borders, and maintains a system of shelters for its citizens in the event of war or nuclear fallout.

The origins of the Swiss bunker system date to WWII, when the Swiss government created a system of fortifications that included fortresses and defensive lines as part of its National Redoubt plan against possible German or Italian invasion. While the feared invasion didn't happen, the Swiss continued to improve its resiliency program through the Cold War, an effort further advanced by the enactment of its 1963 Civil Protection Law, which states that every citizen should have a protected area that can be accessed from their residence.