Why The B-2 Bomber Couldn't Fly In The Rain Initially (And When It Was Fixed)

The B-2 Spirit "flying wing" bomber is a testament to modern technology. Its classified stealth technologies include exotic composite materials covered with a top-secret coating, which allows it to remain virtually invisible to sophisticated air defense radar systems. However, it comes with a very steep price tag — at over $2 billion per, it is the single most expensive aircraft ever built.

You'd think a high-tech bomber capable of evading enemy radar and reaching high subsonic speeds that can fly some 6,000 nautical miles without refueling to deliver 40,000 pounds of conventional or nuclear weapons (and even includes a bathroom for the pilots) on a target would be able to weather almost any storm, right? Yes, it can now, but when it first took flight, there were concerns that moisture might send the aircraft to its doom.

The world got its first look at the B-2 in 1988. It was delivered to the Air Force in 1993. As early as 1995, however, reports from the General Accounting Office (GAO) stated that the "Terrain Following Terrain Avoidance" (TFTA) radar system had a difficult time distinguishing a rain cloud from a mountainside. Not only that, but the B2's radar-evading metal skin easily deteriorated in "rain, heat, and humidity." Moisture was so troublesome that plane the needed to be stored in a hangar and was only suitable for conducting missions in "benign environments" that had relatively low humidity, no precipitation, and temperatures that were neither too cold nor too hot.