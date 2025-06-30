How Many B-2 Bombers Does The United States Air Force Have?

The recent use of the Air Force's B-2 bomber in the attack on Iran's nuclear sites has brought the stealthy multi-role heavy bomber brightly into the spotlight. The B-2 Spirit is one of America's best, and it should be, considering it's the single most expensive aircraft ever built, with each carrying a price tag of $2.13 billion. The B-2 is decked out with a stunning array of state-of-the-art technology (including, believe it or not, a toilet), with the development of this bizarre-looking "flying wing," spearheaded by Northrop Grumman, beginning all the way back in the 1970s when the U.S. and Russia were still ensconced in the prickly nuances of the Cold War.

In its June 22, 2025, attack on Iran, the U.S. Air Force dropped fourteen GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrators (MOPs), each weighing 30,000 pounds. It took seven B-2s to carry all the ordinance, which is a significant number considering the entire U.S. fleet only consists of 19 stealth bombers in total. However, considering that the unit price for each one is so exorbitant, it's quite understandable why there are so few.

The public got its first look at the B-2 in November of 1988 at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, but its first public flight didn't occur until July 1989. Still, the first B-2 ("Spirit of Missouri") wasn't delivered to the Air Force until December 1993. Some 32 years later, there are still only 19 in existence, and Whiteman AFB in Missouri is the only operational base for the stealthy craft.