Is Dumpster Diving At Harbor Freight Legal? Here's What You Should Know

In this era of ever-rising prices and not enough disposable income to go around, finding a good deal is everything. While for many this means couponing and waiting on seasonal sales, for example, others like to try more unconventional methods of saving money. One that has been employed for years is dumpster diving, which is just as it sounds: rummaging through a business' dumpster to find any hidden treasures that would otherwise go to the dump. Given the potential to find worn tools, hardware, and other goodies, one might think checking out the trash at a local Harbor Freight is a good idea.

The fact of the matter is, dumpster diving at Harbor Freight is a tricky topic. The company doesn't have an explicit rule about dumpster diving, though this doesn't necessarily mean the practice is encouraged, let alone condoned, by it either. If you really want to give it a try in lieu of the many other ways to save money at Harbor Freight, you can try speaking with management at your local store and get written permission. Maybe they'll let you take a look around. If they do, just be aware that this permission probably isn't valid at every Harbor Freight location. At every one where you stop, you should check in to see what their stance on such activities is and get a written seal of approval.

Of course, speaking with Harbor Freight management is only one element of dumpster diving there. There are also a litany of legal guidelines to adhere to, otherwise you'll end up on the wrong side of the law over some garbage.