Is Dumpster Diving At Harbor Freight Legal? Here's What You Should Know
In this era of ever-rising prices and not enough disposable income to go around, finding a good deal is everything. While for many this means couponing and waiting on seasonal sales, for example, others like to try more unconventional methods of saving money. One that has been employed for years is dumpster diving, which is just as it sounds: rummaging through a business' dumpster to find any hidden treasures that would otherwise go to the dump. Given the potential to find worn tools, hardware, and other goodies, one might think checking out the trash at a local Harbor Freight is a good idea.
The fact of the matter is, dumpster diving at Harbor Freight is a tricky topic. The company doesn't have an explicit rule about dumpster diving, though this doesn't necessarily mean the practice is encouraged, let alone condoned, by it either. If you really want to give it a try in lieu of the many other ways to save money at Harbor Freight, you can try speaking with management at your local store and get written permission. Maybe they'll let you take a look around. If they do, just be aware that this permission probably isn't valid at every Harbor Freight location. At every one where you stop, you should check in to see what their stance on such activities is and get a written seal of approval.
Of course, speaking with Harbor Freight management is only one element of dumpster diving there. There are also a litany of legal guidelines to adhere to, otherwise you'll end up on the wrong side of the law over some garbage.
The legal situation regarding dumpster diving
First and foremost is the matter of whether dumpster diving is legal, which gets complicated. On a federal level, there's nothing set in stone making dumpster diving a criminal act. With that said, on state, city, and county levels, you could get in trouble in a few different ways depending on the local laws. In many places, dumpster diving on public property isn't considered illegal, though private properties, like Harbor Freight locations, are where we go into illegal territory. Signage on private property alerting individuals not to trespass, or overt signs telling people that dumpster diving is not allowed, will get you in trouble.
Aside from actively dumpster diving, you can get in trouble for other acts while doing so. Breaking or tampering with a lock to enter a dumpster, or breaking private property in the vicinity, is a criminal offense. You can also get in trouble for disorderly conduct if you're making a lot of noise, a mess, or are otherwise bothering people in the immediate area. If they elect to contact lawn enforcement over your behavior, the cops aren't likely to side with you. These guidelines should be kept in mind regardless of where you're trying to dumpster dive, with Harbor Freight being just one of many places you can get into trouble.
Clearly there's a lot of risk when it comes to dumpster diving, at Harbor Freight or anywhere for that matter. Thus, is going through with it actually worthwhile, or are you better off waiting for budget-friendly events like Harbor Freight's Parking Lot Sale instead?
Have people found Harbor Freight dumpster diving worth it?
Dumpster diving is a pretty big trend, with plenty of folks giving it a shot at Harbor Freight and other stores. For those who've sifted through the trash at the hardware chain — ideally with proper permission and within the confines of the law — mixed results have come about.
On one hand are those who've had great success digging through Harbor Freight dumpsters. For instance, Redditors at /r/dumpsterdiving are frequent dumpster-divers at Harbor Freight, having found such treasures as cement mixers, adjustable ladders, and more. Many have reported items in functional state, though some people also take them home and fix them up themselves.
Then there are those that have been out of luck with their local Harbor Freight dumpster. There's also a high chance other, more experienced dumpster divers might be waiting for the store to close to get a look around and pick out the good stuff, and they might not be all that friendly. As a result, one may have to contend with potentially aggressive fellow scavengers while seeking new tools.
While dumpster diving is theoretically possible at Harbor Freight, for most, the risks are likely to outweigh the reward. Getting tools in-store, and waiting for the best times of the year for Harbor Freight deals and discounts to save some money, is your best bet.