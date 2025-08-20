Can You Use A Phone Charger To Charge Your Laptop?

Just because a phone charger is USB-C and is labeled as USB PD doesn't automatically mean it's compatible with your laptop. There are actually several factors you need to look at when picking the right phone charger for your laptop.

First off, you have to determine your laptop's power needs. The easiest way to do so is by simply reading the output rating on your original laptop adapter. This typically lists the voltage and current rating as something like 20V, 3.25A. Simply multiply the voltage and current to get the wattage (in this case, 65W). You can also check the laptop manufacturer's website to see the specs of the included adapter.

Once you know how much power your laptop requires, you can start shopping for phone chargers with an equal or higher wattage rating. Manufacturers typically list the phone charger's wattage right upfront, so you can easily determine if it's compatible with your laptop. However, you need to be particularly mindful about variants with multiple ports, common among high-wattage adapters. These multi-port chargers actually provide a lower output wattage when two or more devices are connected. For instance, the Anker Prime Charger, 100W 3-Port GaN can deliver 100W from the USB-C port only when one device is plugged in. When you charge two or three gadgets at the same time, you'll get a maximum of just 65W from one of the USB-C ports. Note that many laptops will charge with a lower-wattage charger, but it will take longer, and you probably can't use it and charge it at the same time.

Besides the adapter itself, make sure the USB-C cable you'll be using also supports your laptop's power requirements. Yes, not all USB-C cables are the same, and even they have a wattage rating that should be kept in mind.