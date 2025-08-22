Are Harley-Davidson Softails Good For Long Rides? Here's What Riders Say

Throughout the century that Harley-Davidson has been in business, the company is consistently ranked as one of the best major motorcycle brands. Harley's prevalence across the United States, the quality of its motorcycles, and, perhaps most of all, the customization potential and user-friendly nature of its bikes contribute to the brand's success. Regardless of how you ride, odds are that Harley has the right motorcycle in its lineup for you.

In terms of customization, Harley-Davidson goes beyond just paint colors and seat shapes. Harleys come with a variety of frame types, each with their own attributes that make them useful for different purposes. Among the most well known is the Harley-Davidson Softail, which has been around since the early 1980s. Unlike the traditional Hardtail model, Softails have a hidden rear suspension system, which offers riders more comfort when traversing across dips and bumps on the road. Given the prioritization of comfort, it's no surprise that many Harley riders appreciate the Softail design. This is especially true when taking the bike on long rides, as the frame goes a long way in making the open road less taxing on the body.