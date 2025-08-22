Why Do The Lights In A Lighthouse Rotate? Here's How They Help Ships

The logic behind a rotating lighthouse is similar to why emergency vehicles use flashing versus static lights. A moving or pulsing light catches the human eye faster and is much easier to recognize at a distance — especially in conditions with poor visibility. Most traditional lighthouses use a fixed light source with a giant rotating lens that focuses the light into a narrow beam that is visible from a distance of over 20 miles.

The lens design dates back to the 1820s, when French physicist Augustin Fresnel created the prism system still used in many older lighthouses today. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, the main source of light people used came from the sun or fire, typically in a kerosene or oil vapor lamp. Fresnel designed an apparatus that could refract and concentrate light, using a clockwork mechanism to rotate it. Lighthouse keepers had to manually rewind those systems every few hours to keep the light rotating.

Many of these Fresnel lenses were heavy, meaning they rotated very slowly. By the 1890s, engineers started floating the entire lens assembly on a circular trough of mercury. It worked to speed things up, but it also created a new problem: toxicity. Keepers were constantly exposed to elemental mercury, which we know can lead to poisoning. This, combined with the task of winding the heavy clockwork every few hours, eventually led the U.S. to automate its lighthouses starting in 1923. Today, all lighthouses in the U.S. are automated.