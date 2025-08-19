How Many B-17 Bombers Are Still Flying Today?

Of all the heavy bombers flown during World War II, the Boeing-built B-17 Flying Fortress is one of the most well-known and beloved. It spent most of the conflict fighting against the Germans in the European Theater, and Boeing made a ton of them. The company's Seattle, Washington, plant produced 6,981, while Lockheed, under license, produced 2,750 at its plant. Another 2,995, also made under a license, were produced by Douglas, so a total of 12,726 B-17s were built during World War II.

It's fair to say that the B-17 helped the Allies win WWII, though many were destroyed along the way. Of the 12,726 produced, a total of 4,735 were lost during combat operations, accounting for just over 37% of the total force. When the war ended, most B-17s were retired from military service. Some were put into civilian use for firefighting purposes. Unfortunately, after more than 80 years, the vast majority of the surviving 7,992 B-17s are either destroyed, scrapped, or utterly incapable of ever taking flight again.

Fortunately, a handful have survived into the 21st century, though the numbers are far diminished from the wartime inventory. Fewer than 55 aircraft remain, and of those, only eight are known to be flightworthy. Most of these fly in air shows, such as the "Sentimental Journey," based out of the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa, Arizona. It regularly flies at national air shows, showing off its Betty Grable nose art and beautifully sleek silver coat.