How Long Did It Take The Hindenburg To Cross The Atlantic?

The Hindenburg airship is most closely associated with the disaster that took place on May 6, 1937, but before tragedy struck, it spent a short but notable life in service, transporting passengers between continental Europe and America. It featured 25 cabins, each fit for two passengers. It could also carry additional passengers and crew, ferrying them across the Atlantic faster than any ocean liner of the era. According to a passenger account published by Smithsonian Magazine, that journey took around 60 hours.

The Hindenburg began its journey in Frankfurt, Germany, before heading across northern Europe and the Atlantic, skirting near Greenland and Newfoundland. From there, it followed the eastern North American coast before landing at the Lakehurst airfield in New Jersey. After arrival, passengers could travel north to New York City.

Although the Hindenburg had popularized airship travel, it wasn't the first aircraft of its kind. The original Zeppelin, the LZ-1, took its maiden flight in 1900, and by 1931, the Graf Zeppelin offered commercial flights between Europe and South America. However, the Hindenburg's scale was unprecedented for any aircraft; for comparison, it was around three times as long as the modern "Queen of the Skies," the Boeing 747.