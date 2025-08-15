Want To Supercharge Your Dodge Scat Pack? 4 Things To Know About ProCharger Kits

Looking to get even more horsepower out of your HEMI? Supercharging a Dodge Scat Pack is one of the most exciting ways to get it done. Of course, this will require an aftermarket kit — and ProCharger is a top name in that respect. They've got a strong, reliable reputation for giving massive gains while still keeping you street legal in most states.

With the right kit, you can enjoy CARB-compliant street-legal status, great warranty coverage, and gains that are both massive and safe. Done right, you'll have a Scat Pack that's not just faster... it'll be in an entirely different performance league. But before you rush to bolt on a kit and start chasing those Hellcat-level numbers, you should know what comes with the territory. There are four main things you should know before installing a ProCharger kit on your Scat Pack. Only then will you be ready to hit the road.