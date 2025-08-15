Want To Supercharge Your Dodge Scat Pack? 4 Things To Know About ProCharger Kits
Looking to get even more horsepower out of your HEMI? Supercharging a Dodge Scat Pack is one of the most exciting ways to get it done. Of course, this will require an aftermarket kit — and ProCharger is a top name in that respect. They've got a strong, reliable reputation for giving massive gains while still keeping you street legal in most states.
With the right kit, you can enjoy CARB-compliant street-legal status, great warranty coverage, and gains that are both massive and safe. Done right, you'll have a Scat Pack that's not just faster... it'll be in an entirely different performance league. But before you rush to bolt on a kit and start chasing those Hellcat-level numbers, you should know what comes with the territory. There are four main things you should know before installing a ProCharger kit on your Scat Pack. Only then will you be ready to hit the road.
ProCharger offers a couple different warranty options
One of the biggest things holding people back from supercharging a Dodge Scat Pack is the fear of blowing up an expensive 6.4L HEMI V-8 engine. To give you some peace of mind, ProCharger has multiple kinds of warranty protection. Right out of the box, new P-series head units typically come with a 12-month warranty. Beyond that, buyers can add on an extended 36-month coverage if they're purchasing a complete system. (Certain components, like intercoolers, also have their own multi-year warranties.)
For newer vehicles, ProCharger goes a step further with the help of its Pinnacle Protect powertrain warranty. This optional coverage is available for most cars under three years old and with fewer than 36,000 miles, and it extends protection to your engine, transmission, and rear axle. Likewise, it covers you for three years or 36,000 miles. The catch is that you have to have the kit installed by a ProCharger dealer or ASE-certified technician, the system must remain unmodified, and the tamper-proof seal on the head unit has to remain intact. Self-installs or certain add-ons, like methanol injection, will void your coverage.
ProCharger kits are (mostly) street-legal
Another big concern for many Scat Pack owners is whether or not their supercharged HEMI will pass emissions inspections. Luckily, ProCharger has a range of CARB-certified systems (including 6.4L Chargers and Challengers from various years past). These kits carry a California Air Resources Board Executive Order (EO) number, which makes them legal for street use — not only in California, but also in any other states that follow CARB standards.
Tuner Kits, on the other hand, are not emissions-certified. These kits don't come with fuel and tuning components, so owners can perform their own custom calibrations (usually with supporting mods like headers, aftermarket cams, or E85 fuel setups). That flexibility is great for specialized builds, but it means the car won't be legal for street use in CARB states from coast to coast.
If you live in a state with strict emissions laws, stick with a complete ProCharger HO or Stage II system that comes with an EO number. That way, you can enjoy the massive performance gains of a supercharged Scat Pack without running into trouble at inspection time.
Supercharge kits are safer than you'd assume
ProCharger supercharger kits for the Scat Pack use a centrifugal supercharger design. Unlike a Roots-style blower that delivers instant low-end torque (and higher intake temperatures that come with it), a centrifugal unit builds boost progressively with the RPM. This creates a more linear and controllable powerband that also reduces shock loads on the engine's internals.
Along with an efficient air-to-air intercooler, ProCharger systems keep charge temps lower to reduce the risk of detonation. This allows the engine to safely handle the extra air and fuel. And because the P-1SC-1 supercharger is self-contained, there's no need to tap into your engine's oiling system. That only makes installation that much easier... not to mention lightens the maintenance load.
Still, adding boost is not without its risks. Poor-quality fuel, improper tuning, or pushing the system beyond recommended RPM limits can all lead to serious wear (if not outright failure). That's why you should follow ProCharger's specs, stick to premium fuel, and get professional tuning support, as well.
Installation isn't exactly plug-and-play, but it's still pretty straightforward
You definitely shouldn't assume that supercharging your Dodge Scat Pack will be a quick Saturday afternoon project... especially if you have a newer Dodge model. Since 2015, all Dodge PCM (Powertrain Control Module) units have been locked from the factory, meaning they must be unlocked by a professional before you can load the new tune. That process takes about a week. (You could also purchase a pre-unlocked PCM to swap in, but that's another project entirely.)
Once the PCM is sorted out, installation will be relatively straightforward for a professional shop. The kit comes with everything from the intercooler to upgraded fuel injectors and tuning hardware, and most components bolt directly to factory mounting points. If you're skilled in mechanics and don't mind the PCM process, you could potentially do the install yourself... but remember, self-installs won't qualify for the optional powertrain warranty. Most owners find it worth the cost to simply have an experienced ProCharger dealer handle everything.