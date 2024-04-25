What Engine Is In The Dodge Scat Pack & Just How Fast It Can Be
For car enthusiasts who want to feel power behind the wheel, it doesn't get much more historical than the Dodge Scat Pack. While it started as a marketing push in the late 1960s, it has since evolved into a popular trim for Dodge Chargers and Challengers that can run a quarter mile in 14 seconds or less. Although it may not have as much horsepower as the Hellcat, the Dodge Scat Pack features some of the strongest cars on the market and even played a role in Dodge setting the bar for muscle car EVs. Power is synonymous with the Dodge Scat Pack, but what engine is in the vehicle, and just how fast can they be?
Dodge offers Scat Pack options on both the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger, bringing the same powerful experience to two of their most popular cars. Under the hoods, you'll find a 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine that produces 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. Both feature a Multi-Displacement System (MDS) with Fuel Saver Technology that offers a power and fuel-efficient drive when paired with the Charger's eight-speed and the Challenger's six-speed transmissions. Dodge also offers Widebody options for both of their Scat Pack vehicles and while that brings some changes, they still boast the same engine.
What speeds is the Dodge Scat Pack capable of?
Whether on the racetrack or highway, the Scat Pack includes some of Dodge's strongest cars. However, power doesn't necessarily correlate with speed. If that were the case, we'd see a lot more heavy-duty engines competing. So, how fast can the Scat Pack vehicles go then?
Naturally, you have to be pretty fast to make it into the Dodge Scat Pack. The iconic grouping of Chargers and Challengers can all run a quarter of a mile in 14 seconds or less, so the barrier for entry is reasonably high. The 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack has a top speed of 175 mph and can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, giving it ample time to complete the Scat Pack's initiation. The Charger Scat Pack Widebody completed the standard automotive test in the same time, achieving zero to 60 in 4.3 seconds. The Hellcat, Hellcat Redeye Widebody, and the Widebody Jailbreak all ran faster times, but the Scat Pack is still one of the fastest Chargers on the market.
Similarly, the Dodge Challenger Scat Pack isn't the fastest that money can buy, but it holds its own among the vehicle's other speedy trims. The 2023 Dodge Challenger tops at 203 mph, with the Scat Pack and Widebody completing zero to 60 in 4.2 seconds, slightly faster than the Charger, with only the Hellcat and Super Stock trims clocking faster times.