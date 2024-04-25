What Engine Is In The Dodge Scat Pack & Just How Fast It Can Be

For car enthusiasts who want to feel power behind the wheel, it doesn't get much more historical than the Dodge Scat Pack. While it started as a marketing push in the late 1960s, it has since evolved into a popular trim for Dodge Chargers and Challengers that can run a quarter mile in 14 seconds or less. Although it may not have as much horsepower as the Hellcat, the Dodge Scat Pack features some of the strongest cars on the market and even played a role in Dodge setting the bar for muscle car EVs. Power is synonymous with the Dodge Scat Pack, but what engine is in the vehicle, and just how fast can they be?

Dodge offers Scat Pack options on both the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger, bringing the same powerful experience to two of their most popular cars. Under the hoods, you'll find a 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine that produces 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. Both feature a Multi-Displacement System (MDS) with Fuel Saver Technology that offers a power and fuel-efficient drive when paired with the Charger's eight-speed and the Challenger's six-speed transmissions. Dodge also offers Widebody options for both of their Scat Pack vehicles and while that brings some changes, they still boast the same engine.