You Can Buy A Used Car From Hertz For Way Under MSRP, But Is It A Good Deal?

In an effort to freshen up the fleet a bit, rental car companies will often sell off cars. It behooves companies like Hertz to do this as it keeps the rental fleets within warranty and saves on more expensive maintenance like tires, engine work, and interior parts replacement. On the consumer side, people who regularly rent cars always end up in something relatively new, and those looking to buy a car can shop from a list of models that have had at least some preventative maintenance work done to them over the miles — and sometimes they can get a good deal.

Surfing through the Hertz Car Sales site, you can find quite a few cars for sale. At the time of writing, it lists over 35,000 cars, with prices ranging anywhere from just over $10,000 for a 2019 Ford EcoSport to over $143,000 for a 2024 Mercedes G-Class. There are even a few Ford Mustangs, Dodge Challengers, and Chevy Camaros in the mix. From a strict enthusiast perspective, it isn't all grocery getters or cars you're stuck with while you drive around different Disney parks in Florida.

But more importantly, is it a good deal? It's true, there are a number of cars on the site that are offered well under MSRP. For example, a 2024 example of an aforementioned EcoBoost-powered Ford Mustang is being sold by Hertz for $26,696. That's a hefty chunk of change under the 2025 Mustang's base price of $31,920.