Why Some US Navy Sailors Wore Helmets That Are Way Too Large For Their Heads

In the long history of human warfare, the shape and might of helmets have evolved dramatically. Their purpose, however, has remained the same — to protect a soldier's head from projectiles, ranging from arrows and stones to slowing down bullets. The first standard-issue American military helmet was the M1917, which was based on the British Mark 1 (Brodie) helmet. Later, the US developed an improved version that came to be known as the M1. It was heavily used during World War II and up until the Vietnam War, though it wasn't as iconic as the jets flying during that conflict in Asia.

Interestingly, there was a special version developed for personnel tasked with communication aboard vessels. The Mark 2 helmet, or the Mk 2, came to be known as the "Talker" helmet during the war. It was almost comically large and bulky, but designed for a purpose. During combat, communication between the officer on deck, damage control teams, and other units was crucial. This duty was assigned to communications personnel who wore bulky sound-powered telephone gear with large earcups and a microphone assembly linked to a central unit.

Unfortunately, the M1 helmet didn't offer enough space to fit the telephone earcups or any other critical gear, such as gas masks and binoculars. Therefore, the military was tasked with the creation of the Mk 2 helmet, which had an open design on the sides and a lifted cap on the front for unobstructed use of headsets and other head and face-mounted gear. The extended slope at the back also helped to block the sound from the surroundings.