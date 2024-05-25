The Evolution And Future Of The Combat Helmet

What do the Akkadians, Greeks, Romans, and Americans all have in common? They all have combat helmets they wore in war. A warrior's best weapon is his head, and therefore needs protection. Some of the earliest examples of combat head protection can we traced back to roughly 3000 B.C.and were constructed out of the tough hide of crocodile skin. Every warrior culture after would evolve the concept of the helmet, utilizing its technology to best protect its soldiers.

The Greeks developed the classic Corinthian helmet for their hoplites. These helmets were typically made out of one piece of bronze and could deflect (mostly) the arrows of the time. They tended to restrict a warriors ability to see, but it was a necessary trade-off. The rise of the Roman Empire would see the mass production of iron helmets. This helmet, referred to as the Galea helmet, weighed as little as 1.3 pounds, yet provided better internal padding and improved visibility. The Medieval period forward would see the iconic conical Nasal helmet of the Normans from the ninth to around the twelfth century. Typically constructed of single layers of iron, the helmet could way as much as six pounds, but as it could be worn over a coif of chain mail, it provided better protection. The Nasal helmet would give way to the enclosed helmets of the knight up through the 16th century. These helmets would completely enclose the head, which offered greater protection, but seriously restricted visibility and airflow. The use of iron, steel, and bronze in their construction made them extremely durable.