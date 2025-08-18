Hercules Vs. Milwaukee Circular Saw: How Does Harbor Freight's Clone Compare?
Cordless tools have replaced many of their corded counterparts in modern toolkits, but circular saws have been somewhat slower to make this transition. That's because they require a lot more power than, say, a power drill. Until relatively recently, battery technology wasn't advanced enough to allow for a powerful cordless saw that was also reasonably affordable. Those days are over, though — not only can you find battery-powered cordless circular saws from professional-grade tool manufacturers like Milwaukee, but now even more mid-budget brands like Hercules offer them. Even casual DIYers can take advantage of the portability and convenience of cordless saws.
Hercules is one of the house brands owned by Harbor Freight, which explains both why it has lower prices than premium tool companies and why its power tools are exclusive to the retail chain. The Hercules 20V Cordless 7-¼-inch Rear-Handle Worm-Drive Style Circular Saw is available from Harbor Freight for $149.99. That's a significantly lower cost than similar saws from other brands. Harbor Freight even explicitly compares the price of its Hercules saw to Milwaukee's 2830-20 model, the M18 Fuel Rear Handle 7-¼-inch Circular Saw. Priced at $279, Milwaukee's cordless circular saw is $129 more than Harbor Freight's near-identical option.
You might be able to buy it for a little less through a third-party seller on Amazon, but you're not going to find a new one anywhere near the price of the Hercules saw. However, Milwaukee's is a bit easier to come by than the Harbor Freight-exclusive HCB72B-1. Besides Amazon, you can purchase the M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch Circular Saw from retailers like Home Depot and Ace Hardware. But is Milwaukee's more expensive circular saw worth the higher cost? Here's a closer look at how Hercules' and Milwaukee's cordless saws compare.
Hercules uses cheaper batteries that offer more cuts per charge
The Hercules circular saw comes with a 24-tooth carbide blade and offers a 2-½-inch cutting depth at 90 degrees, with bevel detents at five angles up to 53 degrees. It's built with a cast magnesium shoe with guide markings to keep your cuts accurate, and its blade is situated on the left side of the tool to allow for a better line of sight when making cross cuts.
Features include an electric brake as well as an on-board dust blower, LED work light, wrench storage, and a rafter hook to hang the saw when it's not in use. You'll find many of these same features on Milwaukee's circular saw, including the electric brake, LED work light, rafter hook, and magnesium shoe. However, it lacks the useful dust-clearing blower found on the Hercules saw and offers only a dust port instead. It also delivers the same 2-½-inch depth of cut at a 90-degree angle and max bevel cut of 53 degrees.
Both saws run at 5,800 rpm thanks to powerful, brushless motors, with both brands boasting that these cordless saws are more powerful than their corded counterparts. However, Harbor Freight claims to have longer battery life, saying its saw can get up to 725 cuts per charge with a Hercules 20V 12 Ah battery compared to the 570 cuts per charge you can expect from Milwaukee's saw using the same-capacity M18 Redlithium High Output HD12.0 battery. (This isn't because of their respective voltage, as 20V and 18V batteries are nominally the same voltage.) In addition to delivering more cuts, Hercules 20V 12 Ah batteries are also $150 cheaper than Milwaukee's M18 12 Ah units.
Which cordless saw has better reviews?
Milwaukee Tool is one of the best major circular saw brands on the market and has strong reviews to back that up. Its M18 Fuel Rear Handle 7-¼-inch Circular Saw has a 9.7 out of 10 rating on Pro Tool Reviews, which put the device through its paces and finds it to be fast and powerful. The publication highlights its "excellent cut depth" and features like its rotating dust port and fast electric brake. Tools in Action also gives Milwaukee's saw a very positive assessment, although the hands-on review notes its line of sight could be improved because you "have to lean over a little more when making a cut."
The Hercules 20V Cordless 7-¼-inch Rear-Handle Circular Saw is newer to the market, so it has fewer reviews overall. The majority of reviews that have been made are generally positive, though maybe not very enthusiastic. After cutting with the saw and Hercules' smaller 6-½-inch model, YouTuber The Rural Minnesota Guy says, "they work pretty well, I have no complaints against them." Similarly, YouTube channel Kaleb Ross tested the tool and reports that "it seems like a pretty decent saw." However, their review also notes that it is fairly bulky and recommends going with a different budget saw — the Metabo HPT 18V — if you're not already invested in the Hercules system of power tools.
Overall, it appears both Milwaukee and Hercules offer powerful, high-quality cordless circular saws. Where Hercules has the edge is its much lower price and cheaper batteries, as well as a longer runtime and better line of sight. Enthusiasm for its cutting isn't particularly notable, but that may change (for better or worse) as users and reviewers spend more time with the relatively new tool.