Hercules Vs. Milwaukee Circular Saw: How Does Harbor Freight's Clone Compare?

Cordless tools have replaced many of their corded counterparts in modern toolkits, but circular saws have been somewhat slower to make this transition. That's because they require a lot more power than, say, a power drill. Until relatively recently, battery technology wasn't advanced enough to allow for a powerful cordless saw that was also reasonably affordable. Those days are over, though — not only can you find battery-powered cordless circular saws from professional-grade tool manufacturers like Milwaukee, but now even more mid-budget brands like Hercules offer them. Even casual DIYers can take advantage of the portability and convenience of cordless saws.

Hercules is one of the house brands owned by Harbor Freight, which explains both why it has lower prices than premium tool companies and why its power tools are exclusive to the retail chain. The Hercules 20V Cordless 7-¼-inch Rear-Handle Worm-Drive Style Circular Saw is available from Harbor Freight for $149.99. That's a significantly lower cost than similar saws from other brands. Harbor Freight even explicitly compares the price of its Hercules saw to Milwaukee's 2830-20 model, the M18 Fuel Rear Handle 7-¼-inch Circular Saw. Priced at $279, Milwaukee's cordless circular saw is $129 more than Harbor Freight's near-identical option.

You might be able to buy it for a little less through a third-party seller on Amazon, but you're not going to find a new one anywhere near the price of the Hercules saw. However, Milwaukee's is a bit easier to come by than the Harbor Freight-exclusive HCB72B-1. Besides Amazon, you can purchase the M18 Fuel 7-¼-inch Circular Saw from retailers like Home Depot and Ace Hardware. But is Milwaukee's more expensive circular saw worth the higher cost? Here's a closer look at how Hercules' and Milwaukee's cordless saws compare.